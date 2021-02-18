Kranti Industri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Sep'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.53 11.55 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 18.53 11.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.53 6.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -- Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 2.41 1.62 Depreciation 0.95 0.78 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 3.10 2.24 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.61 0.36 Other Income -0.01 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 0.37 Interest 0.51 0.51 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.09 -0.14 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.09 -0.14 Tax -0.07 0.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 -0.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 -0.39 Equity Share Capital 8.80 8.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 -0.44 Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 -0.44 Diluted EPS 0.18 -0.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited