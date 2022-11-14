English
    Kranti Industri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kranti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore in September 2022 down 2.55% from Rs. 25.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2022 up 30.91% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

    Kranti Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2021.

    Kranti Industri shares closed at 94.95 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.29% returns over the last 6 months and 188.60% over the last 12 months.

    Kranti Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.8524.4425.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.8524.4425.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6415.6319.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.53-0.06-2.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.672.592.80
    Depreciation1.021.010.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.202.933.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.852.341.19
    Other Income0.010.040.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.862.371.22
    Interest0.690.660.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.171.710.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.171.710.75
    Tax0.450.43--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.721.270.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.721.270.75
    Minority Interest---0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.721.270.75
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.210.71
    Diluted EPS0.681.21--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.210.71
    Diluted EPS0.681.21--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

