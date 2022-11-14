Kranti Industri Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore, down 2.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.85 crore in September 2022 down 2.55% from Rs. 25.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2022 down 4.4% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2022 up 30.91% from Rs. 2.20 crore in September 2021.

Kranti Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2021.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 94.95 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.29% returns over the last 6 months and 188.60% over the last 12 months.