Kranti Industri Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore, down 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.34 crore in March 2023 down 2.31% from Rs. 22.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2023 up 1175.82% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.18 crore in March 2023 up 153.92% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022.

Kranti Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 80.96 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.60% returns over the last 6 months and 37.34% over the last 12 months.