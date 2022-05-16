Kranti Industri Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore, up 7.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.87 crore in March 2022 up 7.65% from Rs. 21.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 90% from Rs. 2.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2022 down 42.05% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2021.

Kranti Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.60 in March 2021.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 58.70 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)