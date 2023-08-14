English
    Kranti Industri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.87 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kranti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.87 crore in June 2023 up 5.88% from Rs. 24.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 79% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2023 down 20.41% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

    Kranti Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2022.

    Kranti Industri shares closed at 107.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.22% returns over the last 6 months and 59.23% over the last 12 months.

    Kranti Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.8722.3424.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.8722.3424.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.7214.9915.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.14----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.000.58-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.452.842.59
    Depreciation1.431.091.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.162.872.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.98-0.042.34
    Other Income0.284.130.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.264.092.37
    Interest0.960.520.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.313.571.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.313.571.71
    Tax0.160.740.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.142.831.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.142.831.27
    Minority Interest0.13---0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.272.831.27
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.132.681.21
    Diluted EPS0.132.681.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.132.681.21
    Diluted EPS0.132.681.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 pm

