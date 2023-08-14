Kranti Industri Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.87 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.87 crore in June 2023 up 5.88% from Rs. 24.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 79% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2023 down 20.41% from Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022.

Kranti Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2022.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 107.40 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.22% returns over the last 6 months and 59.23% over the last 12 months.