Earnings

Kranti Industri Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore, up 407.6% Y-o-Y

August 19, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kranti Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore in June 2021 up 407.6% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021 up 125.7% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021 up 276.92% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2020.

Kranti Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2020.

Close

Kranti Industri shares closed at 26.00 on August 16, 2021 (BSE)

Kranti Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations19.6021.243.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.6021.243.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.9712.982.73
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.93-0.240.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.472.431.06
Depreciation0.931.060.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.212.981.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.082.05-1.92
Other Income0.060.410.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.142.46-1.92
Interest0.540.540.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.601.92-2.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.601.92-2.21
Tax---0.360.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.602.29-2.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.602.29-2.31
Minority Interest0.00----
Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.070.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.592.22-2.31
Equity Share Capital10.568.808.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.572.60-2.62
Diluted EPS0.57----
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.572.60-2.62
Diluted EPS0.57----
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kranti Industri #Kranti Industries #Machine Tools #Results
first published: Aug 19, 2021 10:33 am

