Kranti Industri Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore, up 407.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.60 crore in June 2021 up 407.6% from Rs. 3.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2021 up 125.7% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021 up 276.92% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2020.

Kranti Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.62 in June 2020.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 26.00 on August 16, 2021 (BSE)