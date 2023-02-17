Kranti Industri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, down 17.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in December 2022 down 17.03% from Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 24.76% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 26.33% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.