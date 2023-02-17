English
    Kranti Industri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, down 17.03% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kranti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in December 2022 down 17.03% from Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 24.76% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 26.33% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

    Kranti Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

    Kranti Industri shares closed at 78.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 105.47% over the last 12 months.

    Kranti Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.6124.8526.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.6124.8526.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2516.6416.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.32-0.53-0.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.912.673.12
    Depreciation1.021.021.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.643.203.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.111.851.68
    Other Income-0.070.010.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.051.861.72
    Interest0.630.690.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.421.171.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.421.171.13
    Tax0.030.450.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.390.720.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.390.720.52
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.390.720.52
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.680.49
    Diluted EPS0.370.680.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.370.680.49
    Diluted EPS0.370.680.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

