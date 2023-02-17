Kranti Industri Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore, down 17.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.61 crore in December 2022 down 17.03% from Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2022 down 24.76% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2022 down 26.33% from Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021.

Kranti Industri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 78.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 105.47% over the last 12 months.