Kranti Industri Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.04 crore, up 35.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.04 crore in December 2021 up 35.87% from Rs. 19.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 88.19% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2021 up 57.87% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020.

Kranti Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2020.

Kranti Industri shares closed at 37.50 on March 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and 136.89% over the last 12 months.