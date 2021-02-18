Kranti Industri Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.17 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Dec'20 Sep'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.17 11.95 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.17 11.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 11.27 6.57 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.07 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 2.69 1.80 Depreciation 1.02 0.86 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 3.41 2.32 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.77 0.47 Other Income -0.01 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 0.47 Interest 0.55 0.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.21 -0.07 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.21 -0.07 Tax -0.07 0.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 -0.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 -0.32 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.28 -0.32 Equity Share Capital 8.80 8.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.31 -0.37 Diluted EPS 0.31 -0.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.31 -0.37 Diluted EPS 0.31 -0.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited