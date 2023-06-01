K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore, up 65.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring are:
Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore in March 2023 up 65.7% from Rs. 93.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 52.58% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2023 down 39.53% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.
K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.
K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 501.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 696.75% returns over the last 6 months and 2,111.23% over the last 12 months.
|K&R Rail Enginerring
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|154.50
|58.87
|93.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|154.50
|58.87
|93.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|148.51
|54.17
|85.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.62
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.83
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|0.54
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.42
|2.71
|6.25
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.07
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.59
|2.78
|6.87
|Interest
|0.48
|0.47
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.11
|2.31
|6.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.11
|2.31
|6.46
|Tax
|0.95
|0.65
|1.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.16
|1.66
|4.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.16
|1.66
|4.55
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|15.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|1.05
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|1.05
|3.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.37
|1.05
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|1.37
|1.05
|3.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited