    K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore, up 65.7% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore in March 2023 up 65.7% from Rs. 93.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 52.58% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2023 down 39.53% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.

    K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.

    K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 501.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 696.75% returns over the last 6 months and 2,111.23% over the last 12 months.

    K&R Rail Enginerring
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.5058.8793.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations154.5058.8793.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials148.5154.1785.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.470.620.70
    Depreciation0.830.830.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.270.540.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.422.716.25
    Other Income0.170.070.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.592.786.87
    Interest0.480.470.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.112.316.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.112.316.46
    Tax0.950.651.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.161.664.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.161.664.55
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.053.00
    Diluted EPS1.371.053.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.371.053.00
    Diluted EPS1.371.053.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
