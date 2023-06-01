K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore, up 65.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.50 crore in March 2023 up 65.7% from Rs. 93.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2023 down 52.58% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2023 down 39.53% from Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022.

K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.

K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 501.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 696.75% returns over the last 6 months and 2,111.23% over the last 12 months.