K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore, up 178.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore in March 2022 up 178.16% from Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022 up 263.54% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022 up 160.14% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2021.
K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.
K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 23.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and 24.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|K&R Rail Enginerring
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.24
|79.03
|33.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.24
|79.03
|33.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|85.26
|76.43
|19.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-6.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.70
|0.65
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.44
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|1.08
|16.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.25
|0.42
|2.36
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.87
|0.45
|2.36
|Interest
|0.41
|0.23
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.46
|0.22
|1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.46
|0.22
|1.89
|Tax
|1.91
|0.09
|0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.55
|0.14
|1.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.55
|0.14
|1.25
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|15.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.00
|0.09
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|3.00
|0.05
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.00
|0.09
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|3.00
|0.05
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited