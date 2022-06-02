K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore, up 178.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.24 crore in March 2022 up 178.16% from Rs. 33.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2022 up 263.54% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in March 2022 up 160.14% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2021.

K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2021.

K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 23.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and 24.61% over the last 12 months.