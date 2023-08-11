K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.98 crore, up 159.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.98 crore in June 2023 up 159.71% from Rs. 62.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2023 up 266.25% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2023 up 160.35% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.

K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 569.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 198.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2,414.13% over the last 12 months.