    K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 161.98 crore, up 159.71% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring are:

    Net Sales at Rs 161.98 crore in June 2023 up 159.71% from Rs. 62.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2023 up 266.25% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2023 up 160.35% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

    K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.

    K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 569.45 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 198.85% returns over the last 6 months and 2,414.13% over the last 12 months.

    K&R Rail Enginerring
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations161.98154.5062.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations161.98154.5062.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials154.74148.5158.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.780.470.89
    Depreciation0.830.830.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.841.270.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.793.421.51
    Other Income0.290.170.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.083.591.59
    Interest0.400.480.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.683.111.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.683.111.28
    Tax1.310.950.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.372.160.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.372.160.92
    Equity Share Capital19.2415.7815.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.751.370.58
    Diluted EPS1.011.370.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.751.370.58
    Diluted EPS1.011.370.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:44 pm

