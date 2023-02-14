K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.87 crore, down 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 79.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 1120.03% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2022 up 305.62% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.