K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.87 crore, down 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 79.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 1120.03% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2022 up 305.62% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 181.05 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 701.11% returns over the last 6 months and 451.98% over the last 12 months.