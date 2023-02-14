K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.87 crore, down 25.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 79.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 1120.03% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2022 up 305.62% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.
K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.
K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 181.05 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 701.11% returns over the last 6 months and 451.98% over the last 12 months.
|K&R Rail Enginerring
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.87
|32.04
|79.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.87
|32.04
|79.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|54.17
|28.18
|76.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|1.04
|0.65
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.77
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|1.00
|1.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.71
|1.05
|0.42
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.11
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.78
|1.16
|0.45
|Interest
|0.47
|0.42
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.31
|0.73
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.31
|0.73
|0.22
|Tax
|0.65
|0.21
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.66
|0.53
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.66
|0.53
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|15.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|0.33
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|0.33
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|0.33
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|0.33
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited