    K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.87 crore, down 25.5% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 25.5% from Rs. 79.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2022 up 1120.03% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2022 up 305.62% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2021.

    K&R RAIL ENGINE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.

    K&R RAIL ENGINE shares closed at 181.05 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 701.11% returns over the last 6 months and 451.98% over the last 12 months.

    K&R Rail Enginerring
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.8732.0479.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.8732.0479.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.1728.1876.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.621.040.65
    Depreciation0.830.770.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.541.001.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.711.050.42
    Other Income0.070.110.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.781.160.45
    Interest0.470.420.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.310.730.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.310.730.22
    Tax0.650.210.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.660.530.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.660.530.14
    Equity Share Capital15.7815.7815.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.330.09
    Diluted EPS1.050.330.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.330.09
    Diluted EPS1.050.330.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

