K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.31 crore, up 235.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.31 crore in December 2018 up 235.74% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 591.92% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018 up 44.74% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.