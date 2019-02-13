K&R RAIL ENGINE Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.31 crore, up 235.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for K&R Rail Enginerring Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.31 crore in December 2018 up 235.74% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 down 591.92% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018 up 44.74% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.
|
|K&R Rail Enginerring Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.31
|10.34
|4.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.31
|10.34
|4.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.48
|8.62
|3.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.49
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.34
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.62
|0.88
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|0.02
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.12
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.14
|0.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|0.14
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|0.14
|0.04
|Tax
|0.39
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.14
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.14
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|15.78
|15.78
|15.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-0.14
|-0.02
|0.13
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.09
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.05
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.09
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.05
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited