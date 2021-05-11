KPTL Q4 profit zooms to Rs 187 crore

Representative image

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Tuesday reported multifold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 187 crore for March quarter 2020-21 due to higher revenues. The net profit of the company in the year-ago period was Rs 13 crore, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 4,104 crore from Rs 3,540 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated net profit of the company in 2020-21 too rose to Rs 662 crore from Rs 390 crore in 2019-20.

Total income in the year increased to Rs 13,016 crore from Rs 12,720 crore in 2019-20. In a meeting held on Tuesday, the company's board recommended final dividend of Rs 1.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for 2020-21.

The board also approved the reappointment of Sanjay Dalmia as Executive Director of the company for a period of three years effective from August 8, 2021 subject to approval of shareholders. Dalmia has more than three decades of experience in areas related to power, infrastructure, textiles, mining and business development. He has earlier worked in diverse geographies like Far East, Africa, C.I.S. and the Middle East. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL said: Despite the disruptions, we continue to execute projects globally with broad-based momentum across all our businesses. Our priority remains for health and wellness of all our employees and their families." The company has emerged stronger despite challenging times in 2020-21 and has delivered a resilient performance backed by steady revenues, healthy profitability, reduced debt levels, strong order booking, favourable progress on divestment of long-term assets and scaling-up of the international business, he added.

"Despite the pandemic, we completed transfer of two of our T&D BOOT assets, completed acquisition of Fasttel (Brazil) and have made considerable progress on restructuring of Road BOOT assets," Mohnot said. In line with the company's capital allocation strategy, KPTL completed the share buyback programme of Rs 176 crore and paid dividend of Rs 10 per share (including the final dividend of Rs.1.5 per share) thereby creating value for the shareholders in 2020-21, he added.