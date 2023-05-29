KPT Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.41 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.41 crore in March 2023 up 14.43% from Rs. 30.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2023 down 44.23% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 up 35.48% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.

KPT Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.22 in March 2022.

KPT Industries shares closed at 414.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.32% returns over the last 6 months and 229.57% over the last 12 months.