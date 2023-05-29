English
    KPT Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.41 crore, up 14.43% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPT Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.41 crore in March 2023 up 14.43% from Rs. 30.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2023 down 44.23% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 up 35.48% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.

    KPT Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.22 in March 2022.

    KPT Industries shares closed at 414.10 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.32% returns over the last 6 months and 229.57% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.4144.5530.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.4144.5530.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.2615.605.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.7015.4712.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.11-1.430.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.523.413.67
    Depreciation0.780.760.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.445.434.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.605.312.52
    Other Income0.230.120.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.845.432.67
    Interest1.271.231.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.574.201.61
    Exceptional Items----2.01
    P/L Before Tax2.574.203.62
    Tax0.821.470.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.752.733.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.752.733.14
    Equity Share Capital1.701.701.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.148.049.22
    Diluted EPS5.148.049.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.148.049.22
    Diluted EPS5.148.049.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 03:36 pm