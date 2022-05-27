KPT Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.94 crore, down 2.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.94 crore in March 2022 down 2.44% from Rs. 31.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2022 up 64.01% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022 down 18.03% from Rs. 4.16 crore in March 2021.

KPT Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.62 in March 2021.

KPT Industries shares closed at 121.40 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)