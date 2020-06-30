KPT Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore, down 11.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore in March 2020 down 11.41% from Rs. 29.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020 up 96.63% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2020 up 15.07% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2019.

KPT Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.65 in March 2019.

KPT Industries shares closed at 50.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -21.88% over the last 12 months.