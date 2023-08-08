English
    KPT Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore, up 16.46% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPT Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore in June 2023 up 16.46% from Rs. 32.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2023 up 67.4% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2023 up 48.61% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

    KPT Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.63 in June 2022.

    KPT Industries shares closed at 356.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.21% returns over the last 6 months and 181.65% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.7935.4132.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.7935.4132.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.597.267.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.9913.7014.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.171.11-1.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.713.522.73
    Depreciation0.760.780.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.445.445.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.463.602.77
    Other Income0.130.230.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.593.842.86
    Interest1.061.270.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.532.572.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.532.572.04
    Tax0.890.820.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.641.751.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.641.751.57
    Equity Share Capital1.701.701.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.755.144.63
    Diluted EPS7.755.144.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.755.144.63
    Diluted EPS7.755.144.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

