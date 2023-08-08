KPT Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore, up 16.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.79 crore in June 2023 up 16.46% from Rs. 32.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2023 up 67.4% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2023 up 48.61% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022.

KPT Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.63 in June 2022.

KPT Industries shares closed at 356.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.21% returns over the last 6 months and 181.65% over the last 12 months.