KPT Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.45 crore, up 43.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.45 crore in June 2022 up 43.42% from Rs. 22.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 up 196.2% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2022 up 50.63% from Rs. 2.39 crore in June 2021.

KPT Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 4.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in June 2021.

KPT Industries shares closed at 145.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.90% returns over the last 6 months and 14.35% over the last 12 months.