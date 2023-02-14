 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPT Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore, up 41.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPT Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore in December 2022 up 41.59% from Rs. 31.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 up 1303.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.3% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

KPT Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 44.55 37.36 31.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 44.55 37.36 31.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.60 11.17 6.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.47 12.32 10.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.43 0.96 2.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.41 3.05 2.68
Depreciation 0.76 0.75 0.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.43 5.09 4.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.31 4.02 3.54
Other Income 0.12 0.18 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.43 4.20 3.63
Interest 1.23 1.01 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.20 3.19 2.76
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.18
P/L Before Tax 4.20 3.19 -0.42
Tax 1.47 0.83 -0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.73 2.36 -0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.73 2.36 -0.23
Equity Share Capital 1.70 1.70 1.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.04 6.95 -0.67
Diluted EPS 8.04 6.95 -0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.04 6.95 -0.67
Diluted EPS 8.04 6.95 -0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited