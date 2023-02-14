KPT Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore, up 41.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore in December 2022 up 41.59% from Rs. 31.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 up 1303.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.3% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.