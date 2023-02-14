English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KPT Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore, up 41.59% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPT Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore in December 2022 up 41.59% from Rs. 31.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 up 1303.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.3% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

    KPT Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2021.

    KPT Industries shares closed at 288.65 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.69% returns over the last 6 months and 102.92% over the last 12 months.

    KPT Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.5537.3631.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.5537.3631.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.6011.176.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.4712.3210.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.430.962.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.413.052.68
    Depreciation0.760.750.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.435.094.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.314.023.54
    Other Income0.120.180.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.434.203.63
    Interest1.231.010.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.203.192.76
    Exceptional Items-----3.18
    P/L Before Tax4.203.19-0.42
    Tax1.470.83-0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.732.36-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.732.36-0.23
    Equity Share Capital1.701.701.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.046.95-0.67
    Diluted EPS8.046.95-0.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.046.95-0.67
    Diluted EPS8.046.95-0.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KPT Industries #Machine Tools #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am