KPT Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore, up 41.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore in December 2022 up 41.59% from Rs. 31.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 up 1303.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.3% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

KPT Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 8.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2021.

KPT Industries shares closed at 288.65 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 80.69% returns over the last 6 months and 102.92% over the last 12 months.