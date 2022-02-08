KPT Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.46 crore, up 5.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.46 crore in December 2021 up 5.14% from Rs. 29.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 down 112.51% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021 up 7.14% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2020.

KPT Industries shares closed at 149.45 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.83% returns over the last 6 months and 60.35% over the last 12 months.