KPR Mill Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,110.66 crore, up 4.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,110.66 crore in September 2022 up 4.36% from Rs. 1,064.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.10 crore in September 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 219.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 289.82 crore in September 2022 down 10% from Rs. 322.02 crore in September 2021.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.39 in September 2021.

KPR Mill shares closed at 549.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.

KPR Mill
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,073.67 1,269.29 1,064.23
Other Operating Income 36.99 43.72 --
Total Income From Operations 1,110.66 1,313.01 1,064.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 803.66 853.53 537.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 137.50 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -311.90 -66.46 8.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.74 118.08 114.55
Depreciation 19.52 19.65 18.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.96 125.06 95.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 245.18 263.15 289.30
Other Income 25.12 43.08 13.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 270.30 306.23 303.04
Interest 9.03 5.33 4.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 261.27 300.90 298.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 261.27 300.90 298.20
Tax 58.17 76.85 78.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 203.10 224.05 219.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 203.10 224.05 219.99
Equity Share Capital 34.18 34.18 34.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 6.54 6.39
Diluted EPS 5.94 6.54 6.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.94 6.54 6.39
Diluted EPS 5.94 6.54 6.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:57 am
