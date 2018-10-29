KPR Mill Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 689.16 crore, up 11.78% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 689.16 crore in September 2018 up 11.78% from Rs. 616.53 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.26 crore in September 2018 up 30.18% from Rs. 63.19 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.93 crore in September 2018 up 26.08% from Rs. 116.54 crore in September 2017.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 11.34 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.55 in September 2017.

KPR Mill shares closed at 580.15 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.29% returns over the last 6 months and -20.11% over the last 12 months.