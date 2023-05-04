KPR Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,167.49 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:Net Sales at Rs 1,167.49 crore in March 2023 down 3.4% from Rs. 1,208.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.92 crore in March 2023 down 43.38% from Rs. 187.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.16 crore in March 2023 down 42.29% from Rs. 268.87 crore in March 2022.
KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.44 in March 2022.
|KPR Mill shares closed at 590.20 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.87% returns over the last 6 months and -10.06% over the last 12 months.
|KPR Mill
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,131.72
|1,148.39
|1,171.12
|Other Operating Income
|35.77
|--
|37.42
|Total Income From Operations
|1,167.49
|1,148.39
|1,208.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|675.19
|707.35
|709.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|132.57
|51.08
|2.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|117.33
|114.85
|104.20
|Depreciation
|19.24
|19.23
|18.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|137.56
|128.50
|133.62
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.60
|127.38
|239.55
|Other Income
|50.32
|11.62
|10.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|135.92
|139.00
|250.11
|Interest
|7.08
|5.26
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|128.84
|133.74
|248.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|128.84
|133.74
|248.26
|Tax
|22.92
|31.77
|61.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|105.92
|101.97
|187.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|105.92
|101.97
|187.06
|Equity Share Capital
|34.18
|34.18
|34.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.10
|2.98
|5.44
|Diluted EPS
|3.10
|2.98
|5.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.10
|2.98
|5.44
|Diluted EPS
|3.10
|2.98
|5.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited