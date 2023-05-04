KPR Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,167.49 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,131.72 1,148.39 1,171.12 Other Operating Income 35.77 -- 37.42 Total Income From Operations 1,167.49 1,148.39 1,208.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 675.19 707.35 709.94 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 132.57 51.08 2.47 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 117.33 114.85 104.20 Depreciation 19.24 19.23 18.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 137.56 128.50 133.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.60 127.38 239.55 Other Income 50.32 11.62 10.56 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.92 139.00 250.11 Interest 7.08 5.26 1.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 128.84 133.74 248.26 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 128.84 133.74 248.26 Tax 22.92 31.77 61.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 105.92 101.97 187.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 105.92 101.97 187.06 Equity Share Capital 34.18 34.18 34.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.10 2.98 5.44 Diluted EPS 3.10 2.98 5.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.10 2.98 5.44 Diluted EPS 3.10 2.98 5.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited