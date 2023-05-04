English
    KPR Mill Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,167.49 crore, down 3.4% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:Net Sales at Rs 1,167.49 crore in March 2023 down 3.4% from Rs. 1,208.54 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.92 crore in March 2023 down 43.38% from Rs. 187.06 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.16 crore in March 2023 down 42.29% from Rs. 268.87 crore in March 2022.
    KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.44 in March 2022.KPR Mill shares closed at 590.20 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.87% returns over the last 6 months and -10.06% over the last 12 months.
    KPR Mill
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,131.721,148.391,171.12
    Other Operating Income35.77--37.42
    Total Income From Operations1,167.491,148.391,208.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials675.19707.35709.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks132.5751.082.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost117.33114.85104.20
    Depreciation19.2419.2318.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses137.56128.50133.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.60127.38239.55
    Other Income50.3211.6210.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax135.92139.00250.11
    Interest7.085.261.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax128.84133.74248.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax128.84133.74248.26
    Tax22.9231.7761.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities105.92101.97187.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period105.92101.97187.06
    Equity Share Capital34.1834.1834.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.102.985.44
    Diluted EPS3.102.985.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.102.985.44
    Diluted EPS3.102.985.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:00 am