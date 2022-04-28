 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPR Mill Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,208.54 crore, up 34.02% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,208.54 crore in March 2022 up 34.02% from Rs. 901.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 187.06 crore in March 2022 up 27.57% from Rs. 146.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 268.87 crore in March 2022 up 21.89% from Rs. 220.59 crore in March 2021.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.31 in March 2021.

KPR Mill shares closed at 672.15 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.50% returns over the last 6 months and 157.35% over the last 12 months.

KPR Mill
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,171.12 1,007.55 893.45
Other Operating Income 37.42 27.95 8.28
Total Income From Operations 1,208.54 1,035.50 901.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 709.94 621.85 453.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.47 -64.47 45.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 104.20 110.34 99.32
Depreciation 18.76 19.08 20.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.62 136.31 94.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 239.55 212.39 188.83
Other Income 10.56 23.88 11.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 250.11 236.27 200.05
Interest 1.85 3.94 4.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 248.26 232.33 195.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 248.26 232.33 195.90
Tax 61.20 57.11 49.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 187.06 175.22 146.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 187.06 175.22 146.63
Equity Share Capital 34.41 34.41 34.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.44 5.09 21.31
Diluted EPS 5.44 5.09 21.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.44 5.09 21.31
Diluted EPS 5.44 5.09 21.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:00 am
