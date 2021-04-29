KPR Mill Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 901.73 crore, up 25.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 901.73 crore in March 2021 up 25.61% from Rs. 717.88 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 146.63 crore in March 2021 up 263.58% from Rs. 40.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.59 crore in March 2021 up 159.06% from Rs. 85.15 crore in March 2020.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 21.31 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.86 in March 2020.

KPR Mill shares closed at 1,346.20 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.01% returns over the last 6 months and 206.02% over the last 12 months.