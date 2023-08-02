KPR Mill Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.63 crore, down 21.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,036.63 crore in June 2023 down 21.05% from Rs. 1,313.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.02 crore in June 2023 down 54.91% from Rs. 224.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.36 crore in June 2023 down 50.79% from Rs. 325.88 crore in June 2022.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.54 in June 2022.

KPR Mill shares closed at 630.25 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.53% over the last 12 months.