    KPR Mill Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,036.63 crore, down 21.05% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,036.63 crore in June 2023 down 21.05% from Rs. 1,313.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.02 crore in June 2023 down 54.91% from Rs. 224.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.36 crore in June 2023 down 50.79% from Rs. 325.88 crore in June 2022.

    KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.54 in June 2022.

    KPR Mill shares closed at 630.25 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.53% over the last 12 months.

    KPR Mill
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,000.191,131.721,269.29
    Other Operating Income36.4435.7743.72
    Total Income From Operations1,036.631,167.491,313.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials671.37675.19853.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.73132.57-66.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost121.01117.33118.08
    Depreciation20.2719.2419.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.36137.56125.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.3585.60263.15
    Other Income31.7450.3243.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.09135.92306.23
    Interest7.677.085.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.42128.84300.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax132.42128.84300.90
    Tax31.4022.9276.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.02105.92224.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.02105.92224.05
    Equity Share Capital34.1834.1834.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.963.106.54
    Diluted EPS2.963.106.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.963.106.54
    Diluted EPS2.963.106.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:00 am

