KPR Mill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,313.01 crore, up 71.55% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,313.01 crore in June 2022 up 71.55% from Rs. 765.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.05 crore in June 2022 up 50.84% from Rs. 148.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.88 crore in June 2022 up 46.6% from Rs. 222.29 crore in June 2021.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.59 in June 2021.

KPR Mill shares closed at 559.75 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.85% over the last 12 months.

KPR Mill
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,269.29 1,171.12 754.68
Other Operating Income 43.72 37.42 10.72
Total Income From Operations 1,313.01 1,208.54 765.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 853.53 709.94 409.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -66.46 2.47 -30.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 118.08 104.20 103.80
Depreciation 19.65 18.76 18.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 125.06 133.62 96.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 263.15 239.55 166.76
Other Income 43.08 10.56 36.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.23 250.11 203.46
Interest 5.33 1.85 2.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 300.90 248.26 200.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 300.90 248.26 200.70
Tax 76.85 61.20 52.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 224.05 187.06 148.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 224.05 187.06 148.53
Equity Share Capital 34.18 34.41 34.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 5.44 21.59
Diluted EPS 6.54 5.44 21.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.54 5.44 21.59
Diluted EPS 6.54 5.44 21.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
