KPR Mill Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,313.01 crore, up 71.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,313.01 crore in June 2022 up 71.55% from Rs. 765.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.05 crore in June 2022 up 50.84% from Rs. 148.53 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.88 crore in June 2022 up 46.6% from Rs. 222.29 crore in June 2021.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.59 in June 2021.

KPR Mill shares closed at 559.75 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.85% over the last 12 months.