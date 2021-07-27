KPR Mill Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 765.40 crore, up 85.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 765.40 crore in June 2021 up 85.1% from Rs. 413.50 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.53 crore in June 2021 up 270.58% from Rs. 40.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.29 crore in June 2021 up 161.58% from Rs. 84.98 crore in June 2020.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 21.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.82 in June 2020.

KPR Mill shares closed at 1,868.45 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 107.43% returns over the last 6 months and 332.51% over the last 12 months.