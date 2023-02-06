 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPR Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,148.39 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,148.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.9% from Rs. 1,035.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.97 crore in December 2022 down 41.8% from Rs. 175.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.23 crore in December 2022 down 38.03% from Rs. 255.35 crore in December 2021.

KPR Mill
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,148.39 1,073.67 1,007.55
Other Operating Income -- 36.99 27.95
Total Income From Operations 1,148.39 1,110.66 1,035.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 707.35 803.66 621.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 137.50 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 51.08 -311.90 -64.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 114.85 111.74 110.34
Depreciation 19.23 19.52 19.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.50 104.96 136.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.38 245.18 212.39
Other Income 11.62 25.12 23.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 139.00 270.30 236.27
Interest 5.26 9.03 3.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 133.74 261.27 232.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 133.74 261.27 232.33
Tax 31.77 58.17 57.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.97 203.10 175.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.97 203.10 175.22
Equity Share Capital 34.18 34.18 34.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 5.94 5.09
Diluted EPS 2.98 5.94 5.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.98 5.94 5.09
Diluted EPS 2.98 5.94 5.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
