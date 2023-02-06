KPR Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,148.39 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,148.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.9% from Rs. 1,035.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.97 crore in December 2022 down 41.8% from Rs. 175.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.23 crore in December 2022 down 38.03% from Rs. 255.35 crore in December 2021.