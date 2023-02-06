English
    KPR Mill Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,148.39 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,148.39 crore in December 2022 up 10.9% from Rs. 1,035.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.97 crore in December 2022 down 41.8% from Rs. 175.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.23 crore in December 2022 down 38.03% from Rs. 255.35 crore in December 2021.

    KPR Mill
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,148.391,073.671,007.55
    Other Operating Income--36.9927.95
    Total Income From Operations1,148.391,110.661,035.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials707.35803.66621.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods--137.50--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks51.08-311.90-64.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost114.85111.74110.34
    Depreciation19.2319.5219.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.50104.96136.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.38245.18212.39
    Other Income11.6225.1223.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.00270.30236.27
    Interest5.269.033.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.74261.27232.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax133.74261.27232.33
    Tax31.7758.1757.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.97203.10175.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period101.97203.10175.22
    Equity Share Capital34.1834.1834.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.985.945.09
    Diluted EPS2.985.945.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.985.945.09
    Diluted EPS2.985.945.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
