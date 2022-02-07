KPR Mill Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,035.50 crore, up 30.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,035.50 crore in December 2021 up 30.14% from Rs. 795.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 175.22 crore in December 2021 up 29.26% from Rs. 135.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.35 crore in December 2021 up 18.35% from Rs. 215.75 crore in December 2020.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 19.70 in December 2020.

KPR Mill shares closed at 715.30 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.32% returns over the last 6 months and 283.66% over the last 12 months.