KPR Mill Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 795.71 crore, up 15.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 795.71 crore in December 2020 up 15.96% from Rs. 686.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.56 crore in December 2020 up 67.67% from Rs. 80.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.75 crore in December 2020 up 75.04% from Rs. 123.26 crore in December 2019.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 19.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.40 in December 2019.

KPR Mill shares closed at 924.35 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 108.68% returns over the last 6 months and 46.66% over the last 12 months.