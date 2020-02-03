KPR Mill Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 686.22 crore, up 1.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 686.22 crore in December 2019 up 1.78% from Rs. 674.23 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.85 crore in December 2019 up 15.35% from Rs. 70.09 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.26 crore in December 2019 down 7.3% from Rs. 132.97 crore in December 2018.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 11.40 in December 2019 from Rs. 9.66 in December 2018.

KPR Mill shares closed at 678.85 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 27.78% over the last 12 months.