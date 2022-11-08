English
    KPR Mill Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,219.96 crore, up 0.71% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,219.96 crore in September 2022 up 0.71% from Rs. 1,211.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 203.29 crore in September 2022 down 16.07% from Rs. 242.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.91 crore in September 2022 down 7.74% from Rs. 366.24 crore in September 2021.

    KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.04 in September 2021.

    KPR Mill shares closed at 567.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.74% over the last 12 months.

    KPR Mill
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,173.751,530.711,211.34
    Other Operating Income46.2154.11--
    Total Income From Operations1,219.961,584.821,211.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials781.81818.12541.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods154.6116.0512.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-291.94109.5286.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost131.40133.61116.54
    Depreciation49.6448.5931.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.72139.45102.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax267.72319.48320.21
    Other Income20.5520.1514.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax288.27339.63334.61
    Interest21.0116.806.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax267.26322.83327.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax267.26322.83327.94
    Tax63.9796.1485.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities203.29226.69242.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period203.29226.69242.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates203.29226.69242.22
    Equity Share Capital34.1834.1834.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.956.627.04
    Diluted EPS5.956.627.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.956.627.04
    Diluted EPS5.956.627.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:21 pm