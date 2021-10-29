KPR Mill Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.34 crore, up 28.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.34 crore in September 2021 up 28.6% from Rs. 941.92 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 242.22 crore in September 2021 up 115.23% from Rs. 112.54 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 366.24 crore in September 2021 up 84.02% from Rs. 199.02 crore in September 2020.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.36 in September 2020.

KPR Mill shares closed at 456.00 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.37% returns over the last 6 months and 216.73% over the last 12 months.