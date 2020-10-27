KPR Mill Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 941.92 crore, up 16.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.92 crore in September 2020 up 16.57% from Rs. 808.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.54 crore in September 2020 up 3.12% from Rs. 109.14 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.02 crore in September 2020 up 9.48% from Rs. 181.78 crore in September 2019.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 16.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.04 in September 2019.

KPR Mill shares closed at 673.50 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 53.21% returns over the last 6 months and 3.66% over the last 12 months.