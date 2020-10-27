172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|kpr-mill-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-941-92-crore-up-16-57-y-o-y-6024841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KPR Mill Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 941.92 crore, up 16.57% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 941.92 crore in September 2020 up 16.57% from Rs. 808.04 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.54 crore in September 2020 up 3.12% from Rs. 109.14 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.02 crore in September 2020 up 9.48% from Rs. 181.78 crore in September 2019.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 16.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.04 in September 2019.

KPR Mill shares closed at 673.50 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 53.21% returns over the last 6 months and 3.66% over the last 12 months.

KPR Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations905.85521.74758.63
Other Operating Income36.0718.9449.41
Total Income From Operations941.92540.68808.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials424.1278.45456.24
Purchase of Traded Goods6.531.908.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks134.82206.48-7.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost104.4776.22105.57
Depreciation38.3638.5933.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses82.5857.5375.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.0481.51137.37
Other Income9.626.7210.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax160.6688.23148.12
Interest7.438.9811.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.2379.25136.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax153.2379.25136.25
Tax40.6918.9527.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities112.5460.30109.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period112.5460.30109.14
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates112.5460.30109.14
Equity Share Capital34.4134.4136.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.368.7615.04
Diluted EPS16.368.7615.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.368.7615.04
Diluted EPS16.368.7615.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.