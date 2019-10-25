KPR Mill Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 808.04 crore, up 5.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 808.04 crore in September 2019 up 5.74% from Rs. 764.18 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.14 crore in September 2019 up 30.82% from Rs. 83.43 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 181.78 crore in September 2019 up 13.01% from Rs. 160.85 crore in September 2018.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 15.04 in September 2019 from Rs. 11.50 in September 2018.

KPR Mill shares closed at 625.80 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.44% over the last 12 months.