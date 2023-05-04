KPR Mill Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,949.66 crore, up 34.47% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,887.81 1,431.44 1,406.25 Other Operating Income 61.85 -- 43.64 Total Income From Operations 1,949.66 1,431.44 1,449.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,299.53 997.10 1,160.65 Purchase of Traded Goods 29.81 20.13 15.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.39 -150.47 -318.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 142.87 140.76 111.01 Depreciation 46.10 29.36 36.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 188.54 155.26 145.38 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 274.20 239.30 299.71 Other Income 8.37 13.25 11.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.57 252.55 311.15 Interest 21.31 19.74 5.68 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 261.26 232.81 305.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 261.26 232.81 305.47 Tax 51.71 58.24 85.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 209.55 174.57 219.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 209.55 174.57 219.78 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 209.55 174.57 219.78 Equity Share Capital 34.18 34.18 34.41 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.13 5.11 6.39 Diluted EPS 6.13 5.11 6.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.13 5.11 6.39 Diluted EPS 6.13 5.11 6.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited