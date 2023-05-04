KPR Mill Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,949.66 crore, up 34.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:Net Sales at Rs 1,949.66 crore in March 2023 up 34.47% from Rs. 1,449.89 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.55 crore in March 2023 down 4.65% from Rs. 219.78 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.67 crore in March 2023 down 5.42% from Rs. 347.51 crore in March 2022.
KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.39 in March 2022.
|KPR Mill shares closed at 590.20 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.87% returns over the last 6 months and -10.06% over the last 12 months.
|KPR Mill
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,887.81
|1,431.44
|1,406.25
|Other Operating Income
|61.85
|--
|43.64
|Total Income From Operations
|1,949.66
|1,431.44
|1,449.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,299.53
|997.10
|1,160.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|29.81
|20.13
|15.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-31.39
|-150.47
|-318.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|142.87
|140.76
|111.01
|Depreciation
|46.10
|29.36
|36.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|188.54
|155.26
|145.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|274.20
|239.30
|299.71
|Other Income
|8.37
|13.25
|11.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|282.57
|252.55
|311.15
|Interest
|21.31
|19.74
|5.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|261.26
|232.81
|305.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|261.26
|232.81
|305.47
|Tax
|51.71
|58.24
|85.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|209.55
|174.57
|219.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|209.55
|174.57
|219.78
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|209.55
|174.57
|219.78
|Equity Share Capital
|34.18
|34.18
|34.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.13
|5.11
|6.39
|Diluted EPS
|6.13
|5.11
|6.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.13
|5.11
|6.39
|Diluted EPS
|6.13
|5.11
|6.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited