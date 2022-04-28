 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPR Mill Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,449.89 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,449.89 crore in March 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 1,117.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 186.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.51 crore in March 2022 up 24.44% from Rs. 279.27 crore in March 2021.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.05 in March 2021.

KPR Mill shares closed at 672.15 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.50% returns over the last 6 months and 157.35% over the last 12 months.

KPR Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,406.25 1,227.45 1,098.23
Other Operating Income 43.64 33.03 19.68
Total Income From Operations 1,449.89 1,260.48 1,117.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,160.65 822.65 617.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.05 9.43 11.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -318.27 -123.52 15.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.01 112.01 101.71
Depreciation 36.36 41.76 33.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 145.38 134.72 104.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 299.71 263.43 234.14
Other Income 11.44 25.40 11.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 311.15 288.83 245.95
Interest 5.68 5.60 7.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 305.47 283.23 238.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 305.47 283.23 238.17
Tax 85.69 71.46 52.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 219.78 211.77 186.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 219.78 211.77 186.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 219.78 211.77 186.16
Equity Share Capital 34.41 34.41 34.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.39 6.16 27.05
Diluted EPS 6.39 6.16 27.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.39 6.16 27.05
Diluted EPS 6.39 6.16 27.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:00 am
