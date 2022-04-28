English
    KPR Mill Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,449.89 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,449.89 crore in March 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 1,117.91 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 186.16 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.51 crore in March 2022 up 24.44% from Rs. 279.27 crore in March 2021.

    KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.05 in March 2021.

    KPR Mill shares closed at 672.15 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.50% returns over the last 6 months and 157.35% over the last 12 months.

    KPR Mill
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,406.251,227.451,098.23
    Other Operating Income43.6433.0319.68
    Total Income From Operations1,449.891,260.481,117.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,160.65822.65617.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.059.4311.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-318.27-123.5215.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost111.01112.01101.71
    Depreciation36.3641.7633.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.38134.72104.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax299.71263.43234.14
    Other Income11.4425.4011.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax311.15288.83245.95
    Interest5.685.607.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax305.47283.23238.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax305.47283.23238.17
    Tax85.6971.4652.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities219.78211.77186.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period219.78211.77186.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates219.78211.77186.16
    Equity Share Capital34.4134.4134.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.396.1627.05
    Diluted EPS6.396.1627.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.396.1627.05
    Diluted EPS6.396.1627.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    #Earnings First-Cut #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 11:00 am
