KPR Mill Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,449.89 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,449.89 crore in March 2022 up 29.7% from Rs. 1,117.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 219.78 crore in March 2022 up 18.06% from Rs. 186.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.51 crore in March 2022 up 24.44% from Rs. 279.27 crore in March 2021.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 27.05 in March 2021.

KPR Mill shares closed at 672.15 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 44.50% returns over the last 6 months and 157.35% over the last 12 months.