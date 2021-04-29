MARKET NEWS

KPR Mill Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,117.91 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,117.91 crore in March 2021 up 27.92% from Rs. 873.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 186.16 crore in March 2021 up 130.08% from Rs. 80.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.27 crore in March 2021 up 91.79% from Rs. 145.61 crore in March 2020.

KPR Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 27.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.76 in March 2020.

KPR Mill shares closed at 1,346.20 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.01% returns over the last 6 months and 206.02% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,098.23901.32873.89
Other Operating Income19.6828.32--
Total Income From Operations1,117.91929.64873.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials617.74611.79486.62
Purchase of Traded Goods11.0510.12204.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.79-155.86-127.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost101.71111.2879.04
Depreciation33.3236.4336.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses104.16101.0492.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax234.14214.84100.84
Other Income11.8110.898.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax245.95225.73109.00
Interest7.787.5211.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax238.17218.2197.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax238.17218.2197.35
Tax52.0161.9516.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities186.16156.2680.91
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period186.16156.2680.91
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates186.16156.2680.91
Equity Share Capital34.4134.4134.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.0522.7111.76
Diluted EPS27.0522.7111.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.0522.7111.76
Diluted EPS27.0522.7111.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:53 am

