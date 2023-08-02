English
    KPR Mill Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.73 crore, up 1.63% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,610.73 crore in June 2023 up 1.63% from Rs. 1,584.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 202.84 crore in June 2023 down 10.52% from Rs. 226.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.33 crore in June 2023 down 13.11% from Rs. 388.22 crore in June 2022.

    KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.62 in June 2022.

    KPR Mill shares closed at 630.25 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.53% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,550.741,887.811,530.71
    Other Operating Income59.9961.8554.11
    Total Income From Operations1,610.731,949.661,584.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials741.341,299.53818.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.7929.8116.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks213.37-31.39109.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost146.72142.87133.61
    Depreciation45.2246.1048.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.44188.54139.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax286.85274.20319.48
    Other Income5.268.3720.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax292.11282.57339.63
    Interest21.6621.3116.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax270.45261.26322.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax270.45261.26322.83
    Tax67.6151.7196.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities202.84209.55226.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period202.84209.55226.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates202.84209.55226.69
    Equity Share Capital34.1834.1834.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.936.136.62
    Diluted EPS5.936.136.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.936.136.62
    Diluted EPS5.936.136.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

