KPR Mill Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,584.82 crore, up 75.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,584.82 crore in June 2022 up 75.36% from Rs. 903.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.69 crore in June 2022 up 34.88% from Rs. 168.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.22 crore in June 2022 up 48.41% from Rs. 261.59 crore in June 2021.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.43 in June 2021.

KPR Mill shares closed at 559.75 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.85% over the last 12 months.