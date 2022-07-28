 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KPR Mill Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,584.82 crore, up 75.36% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KPR Mill are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,584.82 crore in June 2022 up 75.36% from Rs. 903.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.69 crore in June 2022 up 34.88% from Rs. 168.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.22 crore in June 2022 up 48.41% from Rs. 261.59 crore in June 2021.

KPR Mill EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.43 in June 2021.

KPR Mill shares closed at 559.75 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.85% over the last 12 months.

KPR Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,530.71 1,406.25 890.08
Other Operating Income 54.11 43.64 13.66
Total Income From Operations 1,584.82 1,449.89 903.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 818.12 1,160.65 416.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.05 15.05 4.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 109.52 -318.27 59.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.61 111.01 105.89
Depreciation 48.59 36.36 31.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.45 145.38 93.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 319.48 299.71 193.35
Other Income 20.15 11.44 36.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 339.63 311.15 230.22
Interest 16.80 5.68 5.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 322.83 305.47 224.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 322.83 305.47 224.88
Tax 96.14 85.69 56.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 226.69 219.78 168.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 226.69 219.78 168.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 226.69 219.78 168.07
Equity Share Capital 34.18 34.41 34.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.62 6.39 24.43
Diluted EPS 6.62 6.39 24.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.62 6.39 24.43
Diluted EPS 6.62 6.39 24.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
