you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 03:00 PM IST

KPR Mill consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 900.51 crore

KPR Mill has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 900.51 crore and a net profit of Rs 81.27 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
KPR Mill has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 900.51 crore and a net profit of Rs 81.27 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 746.56 crore and net profit was Rs 73.09 crore.
KPR Mill shares closed at 635.05 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -17.72% returns over the last 6 months and -21.28% over the last 12 months.
KPR Mill
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 900.51 820.52 712.08
Other Operating Income -- -- 34.48
Total Income From Operations 900.51 820.52 746.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 446.48 549.46 374.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.36 15.65 11.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 115.57 -60.38 60.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 81.17 76.66 73.91
Depreciation 32.39 32.64 38.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 85.05 88.80 74.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.49 117.69 113.35
Other Income 1.34 2.27 4.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.83 119.96 117.62
Interest 14.64 11.22 14.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.19 108.74 102.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 113.19 108.74 102.69
Tax 31.92 35.64 29.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.27 73.10 73.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.27 73.10 73.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 81.27 73.10 73.09
Equity Share Capital 36.28 36.95 36.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.17 9.89 9.89
Diluted EPS 11.17 9.89 9.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.17 9.89 9.89
Diluted EPS 11.17 9.89 9.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 02:57 pm

tags #KPR Mill #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels

