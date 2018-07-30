KPR Mill consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 900.51 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 900.51 820.52 712.08 Other Operating Income -- -- 34.48 Total Income From Operations 900.51 820.52 746.56 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 446.48 549.46 374.11 Purchase of Traded Goods 13.36 15.65 11.84 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 115.57 -60.38 60.31 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 81.17 76.66 73.91 Depreciation 32.39 32.64 38.17 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 85.05 88.80 74.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.49 117.69 113.35 Other Income 1.34 2.27 4.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.83 119.96 117.62 Interest 14.64 11.22 14.93 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.19 108.74 102.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 113.19 108.74 102.69 Tax 31.92 35.64 29.60 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.27 73.10 73.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.27 73.10 73.09 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 81.27 73.10 73.09 Equity Share Capital 36.28 36.95 36.95 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.17 9.89 9.89 Diluted EPS 11.17 9.89 9.89 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 11.17 9.89 9.89 Diluted EPS 11.17 9.89 9.89 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited